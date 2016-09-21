Ideology that motivates attacks must be destroyed; discrimination won’t help

The recent bombings in New York and New Jersey illustrate once again why “getting tough” is not going to protect us from these terror-inspired events.
Our police and first responders do their very best to either prevent or mitigate these attacks, and they are very good at what they do. That said, there is no way that they can reasonably be expected to prevent every attack by every individual who is “inspired” by the ideology of terrorist groups.
If we are going to win the war on terror and not just limit our casualties, we have to seek out and destroy the ideology that motivates these attacks, and directly confront the wrong and hateful notion that the West hates all Muslims. Policies that would exclude, profile or otherwise discriminate against Muslims as a group are not going to be helpful.
Christopher Toews, Atascadero
