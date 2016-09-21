Better things for Atascadero to spend money on besides a bridge

I recently walked past Atascadero City Hall and noticed the architectural drawing/signage concerning a 2010 bond passed by the residents of Atascadero. This bond funds a redevelopment project, and I was told the project would cost $3 million.
As a concerned citizen of Atascadero, why do we need to spend money on an unnecessary bridge when the city of Atascadero could spend this redevelopment money on more worthwhile projects concerning the citizens of Atascadero?
In Atascadero, many adults, teenagers and families have no activities or places to go to occupy their time. The city no longer has a bowling alley, and there are many empty/unoccupied buildings in which the city could consider putting in a unique family activity such as a K1 Speed indoor go-karting center.
The city could also put a day center for the homeless at El Camino Homeless Organization shelter, considering the mothers and small children who have to be exposed to the outside weather conditions throughout the year.
These are just a few ideas where the $3 million could be better spent.
In looking at the idea of a K1 Speed go-karting center, this would be the only one of its type in San Luis Obispo County and could attract adults, teenagers and families from other surrounding cities and communities, bringing in revenue as well.
Bruce Van Housen, Atascadero
Comments