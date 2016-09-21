Pismo mayor asks hikers to respect neighborhoods

I have appreciated the “Hike of the Week” series in The Tribune. I would be remiss, however, if I did not comment about the piece on the Ontario Ridge Trail (Sept. 12). This is a spectacular opportunity to view the Pacific Ocean and can be a bit challenging in some spots. What I am concerned about is the direction to your readers to park on El Portal Street in Pismo Beach.
There is a small public parking lot at the end of Indio Drive leading to the paved bluff trail; however, El Portal has limited parking on this residential street and no sidewalks. There is parking on Cave Landing Drive in Avila Beach and some parking along Shell Beach Road at the tennis courts. The increased popularity of the trail has led to some pedestrians walking down the middle of the street, unleashed dogs wandering onto private property yards, the destruction of landscape, increased litter and illegal parking. As the mayor of Pismo Beach, I would ask those hikers to please remember: “Leave it better than you found it” and be as thoughtful to the neighborhood as you are to the environment along the trail.
Shelly Higginbotham, Pismo Beach
