Bilingual education is a boon; vote ‘yes’ on Proposition 58

The editorial (“Bring back bilingual education: Vote yes on Proposition 58,” Sept. 8) concerning bilingual education is exactly correct!
Bring bilingual education back, please. To quote the article, “dual-language immersion programs … are increasingly popular, and, early signs suggest, effective.”
My daughter, Marina, was fortunate to be in dual-language immersion (Spanish and English) at Grover Beach Elementary from first grade through sixth back in the 1990s.
As a junior high student, she spoke in perfect Spanish in front of the Lucia Mar Unified School District board, pleading with them to continue the dual-language immersion program. The program was demolished!
Marina is now a high school Spanish teacher in the Bay Area, highly regarded. By the way, Marina comes from a home that does not speak Spanish. So, yes, the dual-language immersion program is very effective, even for non-Spanish speakers.
Cindy Barcelona, Grover Beach
