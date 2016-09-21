Thanks for all the wonderful years and memories, San Luis Obispo

Goodbye, San Luis Obispo, and thank you for 45 wonderful years!
When we moved to SLO in 1969, we had planned to spend the rest of our lives in this beautiful city since we had previously toured the state and chose the Central Coast as the ideal area in which to live and raise our family. I was fortunate to receive a teaching position with the San Luis Coastal Unified School District, assigned to the Men’s Colony, and Mary worked at the Gas Company. We built a home and embraced the unique local lifestyle, engaging in many exciting activities, especially musical and theatrical productions, and enjoyed shopping in a small town where employees knew us by name and where we feel that we made many lifelong friends.
Unfortunately, our dream world came to an end last year when advancing age and declining health compelled us to move to an area close to our family where they could oversee our new lives in an assisted living retirement center. However, we will always treasure the memories of our years in SLO.
Earle Murie, Bakersfield
