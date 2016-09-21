What is he hiding? Donald Trump’s transparency is lacking

On Aug. 8, 2016, 50 former National Security officials from both parties, signed an open letter calling Donald Trump “unqualified for the presidency.”
They said, “What we really wanted to do is to raise the alarm and awareness among voters who may find Mr. Trump attractive, but don’t understand what is required to be president.” They listed the following alarming Trump traits:
1. Lacks character and experience.
2. Would risk national security.
3. Lacks temperament to be president.
4. Unable to separate truth from falsehood.
5. Lacks self-control; acts impetuously.
6. Cannot tolerate personal criticism.
7. Would be most reckless president in American history.
Again on Sept. 14, 2016, another 50 former government officials, national security and military figures signed another open letter to Mr. Trump, this time urging him to release his taxes and to disclose details of his overseas business investments.
An investigation of the Trump Organization by Newsweek revealed an enterprise with ties to global financiers, foreign politicians and foreign contract entanglements.
The Clintons have released eight years of their income taxes, and have released the Clinton Foundation’s annual reports, audited financials and tax filings. Don’t we deserve transparency from both candidates?
What’s Trump hiding in his taxes and overseas investments?
Beryl Bennett, Morro Bay
