Headline misses the mark on complimentary Donald Trump letter

Maybe it’s because I’m a Virgo, but political views aside, I think you folks at The Tribune need to use your dictionary.
The leading front page article (“Trump attempts jarring new style: Diplomacy,” Sept. 1) overall was exceptionally complimentary of the Donald’s speech: “He did not mock … he did not blunder …without harsh, insulting language … not in the ugly way … Trump’s most successful performance.” In spite of that, the headline shouted, “Trump attempts jarring new style!”
Webster defines the word jarring as “harshly unpleasant or perturbing; harsh, grating.” It doesn’t fit.
I also looked up the word “journalism” in the dictionary and found this: “writing that reflects superficial thought and research, a popular slant and hurried composition as distinguished from scholarly writing.”
Darlene Mack, Arroyo Grande
