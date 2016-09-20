SLO County Planning Commission should to deny rail spur

On Sept. 8, the San Luis Obispo County Planning staff released its report to the Planning Commission for its Sept. 22 hearing on the Phillips 66 oil train terminal project. The staff is recommending the county deny the project as well as deny Phillips’ request to postpone any decision until March 2017.
In offering this recommendation, the staff is standing strong to protect the health and safety of county citizens, its economies and environments from the dangers of crude oil trains. Their reasoning is based on solid research, objective facts and the environmental impacts of the project.
Many San Luis Obispo County citizens, along with many coastal county boards of supervisors from San Francisco to Los Angeles, are opposed to this project.
We need the planning commissioners to do the same on Sept. 22. We need our citizens to attend this meeting and express their support for the county staff recommendation.
Charles Varni, Oceano
