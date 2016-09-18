Send SLO’s rental inspectors to Joe Tarica’s house. It’s only fair.

A man’s home is his castle, unless he is a renter according to Joe Tarica … (“SLO should reject effort to repeal rental inspection program,” Sept. 3)
If Joe supports housing inspections of all houses, including his own, then he is for a community taking care of others; if it’s only renters who get inspections, then Joe is a typical collectivist, one policy for the “others” and one for him and his friends.
Any tenant who calls just once, even anonymously, will get city enforcement action on his residence. I guess Joe knows what’s best for them and they do not.
Public policy makes housing unaffordable in this area; Joe supports those policies and wants to add yet another layer to make housing costs higher for the working poor.
Joe says we are a better society when we collectively look out for one another’s well-being. Mao, Stalin and Hitler would all agree. Joe places himself and his cohorts above the good of the whole, which can only be arrived at by supporting individual rights, not collectivist rights.
Equality under the law should mean that Joe’s house should be inspected, for his own good, if other’s homes are inspected, for their own good.
Richard W. Ferris, San Luis Obispo
