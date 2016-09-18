Thinking Californians, use your social media platform for good

As we enter the election homestretch, I am very relieved that California will not be demeaning our electoral college votes on a divisive and disgraceful presidential candidate.
That said, thinking Californians should not be content with our state’s results. This election will test whether our democracy is still based on rationality, decency and progress.
Concerned neighbors, please do more than vote. Use the reaching power of social media to set national trends in reasoning and communicating. Your accounts with Twitter, Facebook, etc. are opportunities to influence the most important election in recent history.
Jon Clarke, San Luis Obispo
Comments