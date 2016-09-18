Misquoting Donald Trump incorrectly paints him as a racist

Donald Trump has been misquoted by the liberal media numerous times.
One of the most flagrant was when he was discussing our southern border. He said: “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. … They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”
All of this is true.
But it was reported that he had said “Mexicans are murderers, rapists and drug dealers.”
The conclusion was then drawn that Donald Trump is a racist. None of this is true, no matter how many times his opponents repeat it.
This is a perfect illustration of the line in Rudyard Kipling’s poem “If —”: “If you can bear to hear the truth you have spoken, twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools.”
Bob Alderman, San Luis Obispo
