Teachers, politicians should send their kids to public schools

The educational performance of students in large cities is terrible.
It is not surprising that 25 to 40 percent of the teachers in these schools send their own children to private schools.
Many politicians send their children to private schools.
Who can blame them? They want their children to get a good education.
On the other hand, these teachers and politicians who send their children to private schools have no vested interest in public schools. They should be forced to send their children to public schools. Maybe then our schools would improve.
Martin Arfa, Paso Robles
