News organizations could do more to improve American electorate’s memory

The electorate of this nation, because of extreme polarization, suffers from short memory and/or selective amnesia.
Politically inept voters continue to elect politicians who have more interest in ruling by obstruction than governing by compromise, at the expense of the commonwealth of the nation. That is the best case for term limits.
In a previous letter (“U.S. politics needs more than just two major parties,” Aug. 2), I said that the media is part of the problem because, instead of being a source of good information, objectivity, and a reminder of facts and events that people might have forgotten or ignored, it does the opposite.
Why doesn’t the media remind voters that, during the administration of George W. Bush, several U.S. embassies were attacked and several people died?
How about private email servers being used by previous secretaries of state and millions of emails being deleted?
It might be interesting to remind the nation who did what to whom in U.S. foreign policy, starting with Ronald Reagan.
I am not talking about media outlets with an obvious political agenda. We know where they stand.
I am talking about serious news organizations that should forcefully point out lies and deception, no matter how many times they are repeated, and by whom.
Fabrizio Griguoli, Shell Beach
