William Goodwin Dana played important role in SLO County history

In the article “Shaping SLO County” (Sept. 11), one very important person was omitted: William Goodwin Dana, founder of the future Nipomo.
His 38,000-acre Mexican land grant was one of the first and largest in the county (granted in 1837). He built his adobe home, raised cattle for the hide and tallow trade, welcomed such historic figures as Thomas O. Larkin, Henry Halleck and John C. Frémont, among others.
His home was a major focus of international trade, culture and transportation, with a stagecoach stop and right-of-way for the Pacific Coast Railway.
He was also the first county auditor and first superintendent of San Luis Obispo County schools, built the first wooden structure in downtown San Luis Obispo and built the first roads. Casa de Dana was the central mail exchange point for the first rural mail delivery system in California. His home was also the site of delegate selection for the state’s constitutional convention.
Please don’t forget that Nipomo and environs are part of San Luis Obispo County and its history.
Al and Helen Daurio, Nipomo
