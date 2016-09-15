America is still great because of Americans

Credit middle America that America is still great, even given this presidential election. The alt-right versus the alt-truth. Alt-savants. Brains, no wisdom. The unsuitable versus the unacceptable. The best New York has to offer. If either political party had instead nominated the head custodian of the convention hall this election would be over. Maybe this is part of the coarsening of the culture. Maybe it is just the final legacy of the baby boomer generation.
The political parties have resoundingly failed us. They expect loyalty from their adherents, yet it should be they that are loyal to their members. The parties allowed themselves to be manipulated and failed to warrant that those seeking their nomination meet the party’s existential core and ethical values. In the end, we are left with a choice of dismal undeserving presidential candidates. You have failed us.
Mike Zarowitz, Cambria
