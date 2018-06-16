Supervisor Lynn Compton is trying to disenfranchise voters. That's wrong in so many ways

Supervisor Lynn Compton is haggling over 35 votes — votes she probably doesn't even need to win re-election.

Deliberately attempting to disenfranchise voters to secure her District 4 seat is an act of desperation — one that will taint Compton's second term and is bound to undermine voters' trust in the election process, especially if they vote by mail.

We're also outraged that one elected official in San Luis Obispo County would take another elected official to court — again, over 35 votes.

That's a waste of taxpayer dollars and will further deepen the divide between liberal and conservative factions. And it's another attack on the civility that elected officials have been trying to promote.

Some background: Lawyers representing Compton have asked the court to order county Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong to stop processing vote-by-mail ballots that were flagged because signatures on the envelopes didn't match the signatures on file at the elections office.

Gong told us that's it's been the longstanding practice of his office to contact voters and notify them it their signatures don't match, and to give them the opportunity to confirm the validity of their signatures.

Compton's attorneys say the practice the elections office has been following is not allowed under the state Elections Code. They point out that another section of the law — which speaks directly to ballots that aren't signed at all — strictly limits the time those ballots can be "cured" by voters.

However, the law doesn't expressly prohibit counties from conducting further investigation — i.e., contacting voters — in the case of signatures that are "wobblers." Nor is San Luis Obispo County the only county to take that step, although the county may differ from others in giving voters more time to correct the problem.

It's worth noting that the law concerning mismatched signatures is under attack. A recent court ruling in a California case filed by the ACLU ordered that voters be given "an opportunity to cure" the problem when their ballot signatures don't match up. The judge found the current system of tossing out ballots infringes on basic due process principles.

San Luis Obispo County, California, District 4 Supervisor Lynn Compton speaks during a fundraiser in Arroyo Grande in 2018. Compton is running against challenger Jimmy Paulding.

However, the judge's ruling in the ACLU case was appealed and his decision was put on hold for the June 5 primary election.

Compton's camp is essentially taking advantage of this window to disenfranchise voters — a case of one side opportunistically following the letter of the law, while trampling on its spirit.

Throwing out ballots because a signature may appear different is outrageous, especially when you consider that handwriting analysis is a specialized skill.

According to an article in Slate, a forensic document examiner told the ACLU that an effective comparison requires a minimum of 10 samples. Election workers have only two.

There are any number of legitimate reasons a signature may vary, such as the passage of time or an injury or disability. Or the signer may simply have been distracted or in a rush.

Some voters forget to sign the back of the envelope altogether, and yet the law requires officials to notify them and give them eight days following the election to come in and sign.

Shouldn't voters whose signature may be a little shaky be given the same opportunity?

Of course they should.

As to the argument that those voters should only be given eight days following the election — the same amount of time the "non-signers" have — the law is silent on that.

Gong points to a section of the Elections Code that says vote-by-mail procedures "shall be liberally construed in favor of the vote-by-mail voter."

Exactly.

San Luis Obispo County should be commended for giving voters more time, in keeping with its long-established practice.

Yet for being more conscientious, the county Clerk-Recorder's Office is being hauled into court.

If Compton and her attorneys were so concerned about the handling of ballots with questionable signatures, they should have brought this issue up long ago — rather than waiting until it appeared Compton could be in jeopardy of losing the election.

Just imagine if other races were equally close. Would the Compton camp be OK with throwing out votes in those races as well, further denying the will of the voters?

It's especially galling that Compton's attorneys are accusing Gong of showing favoritism.

"Your approach would extend the election voting period in a discriminatory and unlawful manner in order to favor one candidate," they wrote in a demand letter sent to Gong.

Nope.

Here's what would show favoritism: Suddenly changing the long-established and accepted practice of allowing voters ample time to "cure" a signature mismatch only because a particular candidate requests — or rather, demands — it.

How can the the Compton camp be so sure that counting those ballots would favor one candidate over another? Don't we have secret ballots in this country?

To his immense credit, Gong has stood his ground. Following the receipt of a demand letter issued to him on Wednesday, he notified the Compton campaign that he will continue to accept signature verifications until all votes are tallied.

Compton — and any self-respecting candidate — should enthusiastically fight for every last ballot to be counted in the most thorough and fair manner possible.

Any attempt to undercut the clerk from achieving that goal is undemocratic and unbecoming of an elected official in San Luis Obispo County.