Like books? Check out these recommendations from a SLO County supervisor

I am old-fashioned in my thinking. Serious book reading is still, to my mind, an essential pursuit. Cursed as we are by living in interesting times, I present a collection of works that I believe can help shed much more light on the issues that stir our community. They are edifying, not at all easy to read, but read a few and engage.
You will become smarter, more interesting at parties, more comely in your expression. Friends will compliment your hair and you won't know why. Your dog will sign a truce with your cat, and rainbows will bend over backwards to dazzle you.
You didn’t know books could do this for you? Now you do. The fluttering feeling in your chest is due to anticipation. Your heart wants what it wants.
This list is broken into six broad categories and all the books are available to buy or borrow. Only a handful are written by conservatives, and none are authored by celebrities or cable news hosts.
Politics
- Thomas Frank: "What's the Matter with Kansas?: How Conservatives Won the Heart of America"
- Thomas Mann and Norman Ornstein: "It's Even Worse Than It Looks: How the American Constitutional System Collided with the New Politics of Extremism"
- Jacob S. Hacker and Paul Pierson: "American Amnesia: How the War on Government Led Us to Forget What Made America Prosper"
- Arlie Russell Hochschild: "Strangers in Their Own Land: Anger and Mourning on the American Right"
- Jonathan Haidt: "The Righteous Mind: Why Good People Are Divided by Politics and Religion"
- Richard Hofstadter: "The Paranoid Style in American Politics" and "Anti-Intellectualism in American Life"
- Tom Nichols: "The Death of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge and Why it Matters
- Ilya Somin: "Democracy and Political Ignorance: Why Smaller Government Is Smarter
- Bryan Caplan: "The Myth of the Rational Voter: Why Democracies Choose Bad Policies"
Culture
- Christopher Lasch: "The Culture of Narcissism: American Life in an Age of Diminishing Expectations"
- Neil Postman: "Amusing Ourselves to Death: Public Discourse in the Age of Show Business"
- Nicholas Carr: "The Shallows: What the Internet Is Doing to Our Brains"
- Roxane Gay: "Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body"
- Rebecca Solnit: "Men Explain Things to Me"
- Lillian Faderman: "The Gay Revolution: The Story of the Struggle"
- Miriam Pawel: "The Union of Their Dreams: Power, Hope, and Struggle in Cesar Chavez's Farm Worker Movement"
- Randy Shilts: "And the Band Played On: Politics, People, and the AIDS Epidemic"
Poverty
- Matthew Desmond: "Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City
- Peter Edelman: "Not a Crime to Be Poor: The Criminalization of Poverty in America"
- Robert Lupton: "Toxic Charity: How the Church Hurts Those They Help and How to Reverse It"
- Daniel Hatcher: "The Poverty Industry: The Exploitation of America's Most Vulnerable Citizens"
Incarceration
- Michelle Alexander: "The New Jim Crow"
- Elizabeth Hinton: "From the War on Poverty to the War on Crime: The Making of Mass Incarceration in America"
Mental Illness
- Alisa Roth: "Insane: America's Criminal Treatment of Mental Illness"
- DJ Jaffe: "Insane Consequences: How the Mental Health Industry Fails the Mentally Ill"
Race
- Edward Baptist: "The Half Has Never Been Told: Slavery and the Making of American Capitalism"
- Ta-Nehisi Coates: "We Were Eight Years in Power: An American Tragedy"
- Khalil Gibran Muhammad: "The Condemnation of Blackness"
- Nancy Isenberg: "White Trash: The 400-Year Untold History of Class in America"
- Richard Rothstein: "The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America"
- Carol Anderson: White Rage: "The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide"
- Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz: "An Indigenous Peoples' History of the United States: Revisioning American History
