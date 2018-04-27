'Blackface'? 'China-person'? It's time we made ethnic studies mandatory

Did you catch that outrageous "promposal" from a Florida student: "If I was black I'd be picking cotton, but I'm white so I'm picking u 4 Prom"?

Closer to home, we've seen a string of racist incidents at Cal Poly, including the instance of a white frat member who appeared in blackface — and then said he didn't know it had an racial connotation.

It's hard to believe anyone could be so tone-deaf.

Then again, we’re also stunned that 22 percent of millennials recently surveyed either hadn’t heard of the Holocaust or weren’t sure they had heard of it, and 49 percent couldn’t name a single concentration camp.

And lest it seem we’re singling out the young, we’re shocked, too, that a West Virginia candidate for the U.S. Senate would think it’s OK to call someone a “China-person.”

Obviously, there are some gaping holes in our body of common historical knowledge. It’s time we filled them, which is why we wholeheartedly support a movement to require ethnic studies for all public high school students. (Though it’s too late for Senate candidate Don Blakenship of West Virginia.)

A bill making its way through the California Legislature would require students to take one semester of ethnic studies in order to graduate, starting in 2023-24.

It’s about time. Too often, we scramble to educate after the damage has been done, whether it’s sexual harassment in the workplace or a racist theme at a frat party.

If you believe an ethnic studies requirement is just another example of liberal, politically correct California butting in where it doesn’t belong, you couldn’t be more wrong. In this internet age when any misstep (a promposal) or misstatement (China-person) can instantly be broadcast to millions of people, we do students a huge disservice by neglecting to give them the knowledge they need to succeed in a multicultural society.

The benefits, though, go far beyond imparting a list of “dos and don’ts” to spare white students embarrassment.

A 2016 Stanford University study found that ethnic studies courses boosted the performance of students at risk of dropping out of school. Attendance increased by 21 percent, and grade-point averages by 1.4 points, with the most marked results seen in boys and Hispanic students.

Ethnic studies also would broaden a K-12 education that’s still largely focused on white culture, and has been justifiably criticized for presenting a sanitized version of the past.

“As students of color go through the school system, the curriculum’s overwhelming whiteness disengages many from academic learning," an article posted on the non-partisan research center Policy Analysis for Public Education says.

Given the benefits or ethnic studies, we believe it makes sense to also have a class requirement in public colleges and universities. Following the blackface photo and other incidents of racism at Cal Poly, that’s been among the demands of some student organizations.

It also was the focus of a state bill introduced this year by Assemblywoman Shirley Weber that would have required all students to take a three-unit course in ethnic studies.

That bill was dropped, however; according to Weber’s office, there was pushback from the CSU because it was considered inappropriate for the Legislature to get involved in setting curriculum. There also were concerns about the cost of adding the requirement across-the-board, at all campuses.

Cal Poly curriculum officials told us there are other ways to teach students about diversity and inclusion, such as reaching out to students through clubs and activities.

“Course work is not the only place they learn to be decent and respectful of each other,” said Bruno Giberti, associate vice provost for academic programs and planning.

He added that the recent racist incidents at Cal Poly involve “a tiny, tiny fraction of the population.”

“Most (students) are generous and tolerant, and do not need to be taught that ethnic stereotyping is problematic,” said Giberti.

Yet there’s no denying that Cal Poly is a majority white campus that some prospective students of color view as an unwelcoming place.

Under the circumstances, we believe there is a strong case for requiring an ethnic studies course for all Cal Poly students, and urge the administration to find out what it would require to do that.

We also strongly urge the state Legislature to more forward with the more critical step of requiring all California public high school students to take an ethnic studies course.