‘Kidnappers’ of giant unicorn had a dumb idea — but shared a lesson by making amends

Unicorns are indeed magical creatures — even when they’re plastic and inflatable.
Such a unicorn is back in its place of honor at The Slice Pizza & Games in Arroyo Grande after a couple, with a young child in tow, absconded with it Tuesday night. The toy was intended to be a grand prize for arcade gamers.
A video of the unicorn-napping was posted online, and on Thursday morning, the toy was discovered outside the business, according to night manager Joshua Tomis.
Apparently, the unicorn — along with the video? — inspired the couple to do the right thing.
The return of the toy was announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page Thursday: “We would like to publicly thank the family in our video for doing the right thing and returning our unicorn. The video post has been deleted,” the post said.
According to Tomis, the unicorn is “back at base,” and is now securely fastened.
Sure, it was an awful idea to take the unicorn in the first place, especially considering the example it set for a young child. But it does send a powerful message when adults — parents in particular — admit the wrongdoing and make amends.
It doesn’t save the couple from earning an inflatable brickbat in the shape of a unicorn horn, but we’ll lessen the blow by adding a wreath.
