To the vandals who set fire to newly remodeled Sinsheimer Park: What a lousy thing to do

What has to be one of the coolest features at SLO’s newly remodeled Sinsheimer Park playground — the grassy slope kids can slide down on cardboard “sleds” — had to be closed this week after a vandal, or vandals, set part of it on fire.
Way to disappoint hundreds of kids (and their parents)!
This is the same playground that just reopened in November after an 11-month, $1.1 million redo funded with the city’s half-cent sales tax increase.
In the grand scheme, this is a minor outrage, but because it involves innocent kids and it’s just plain mean, it has that awful power to get under our skin.
For the vandal (or vandals) we have a sandbox of scorched brickbats. The kids get balloon bouquets.
If you saw something or know something about the incident, the city parks department asks that you report it to SLO police by calling 805-781-7317.
