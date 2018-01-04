It looks like politics as usual on the SLO County Board of Supervisors

It’s a brand-new year but, apparently, the same old squabbling is still going on at the county Board of Supervisors.

As their first official act of the new year, supervisors will appoint a new chair and vice chair on Tuesday and it appears that, once again, liberal Supervisor Adam Hill — who has been vice chair for the past two years — will be passed over by the conservative majority.

At least, that’s what Hill believes, according to his recent tweet: “Yes the BOS majority will not give up the Chair; No, I’m not having people come like last year. Yes, this year will be worse. And I will make public every awful & damning thing (Lynn) Compton has done and will do.”

Oh, Adam.

Threats like that just confirm what your detractors are saying. And basically, they’re saying anybody but Hill for chair; as of Wednesday, a handful of letters had been sent to 5th District Supervisor Debbie Arnold, insisting that Hill doesn’t deserve the chairmanship.

“Adam Hill has proved that he is toxic with his words and actions,” said one letter writer.

“Perhaps when he becomes an adult but not until then,” wrote another.

“He is not worthy of the position due to his ‘bullying’ of women. Enough!” wrote former Congresswoman Andrea Seastrand who (full disclosure) is also a Tribune columnist.

Could Hill be more diplomatic and respectful? Of course. Then again, the same could be said of many other politicians, up to and including Donald Trump. But apparently, it’s OK for a president to be an unpredictable, self-promoting hothead, but a county supervisor must be a model of decorum in order to bang the gavel at meetings — especially if he belongs to a political party that’s out of power.

That’s a new way of doing business, by the way. Up until a couple of years ago, the chairmanship — which is largely a ceremonial position — was routinely rotated among the five supervisors. Sooner or later, every member got a turn.

Not anymore. In 2015, the policy on selecting a chair was revised to add this wording: “It is intended, but not mandated, that the supervisor elected as vice chairperson will succeed the chairperson in the following year.”

That’s unfortunate. This isn’t the Senate or the House of Representatives; the chairmanship should not be about political ideology or personality or payback.

We continue to believe that rotating the chairmanship is the courteous, nonpartisan, and — dare we say it? — adult thing to do.