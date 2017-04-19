Jordan Hasay’s Boston Marathon performance is an inspiration for SLO County

We toss a fleet-footed bouquet to San Luis Obispo County native Jordan Hasay, who ran her first marathon in Boston and wound up breaking the record for an American woman in a marathon debut. She also placed third among all women runners with a time of 2 hours, 23 minutes. That’s an average pace of 5 minutes and 45 seconds per mile. Wow.
Those of us who have followed Jordan’s stellar track career know her capabilities, but a Boston Marathon in 2 hours, 23 minutes? We’re in awe, both at her accomplishment and at the poise and grace she showed after the finish — particularly when speaking of her mother, Teresa Hasay, who died unexpectedly in November.
Jordan, 25, wore her mother’s engagement ring during the race, and she kissed the ring as she crossed the finish line.
“I ran this race for her and I love her so much, and she will always be with me,” she told a reporter after the finish.
She also remembered the victims of the terrorist bombing at the 2013 Boston Marathon: “I know a lot of people have lost loved ones here, and I was thinking about them and thinking about my mom … I know they’re all looking down on me and everyone out there running.”
Congratulations, Jordan.
Please know you have thousands of fans in San Luis Obispo County cheering for you, and we’ll continue to do so in the years ahead.
