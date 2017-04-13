In speaking openly and honestly about Alzheimer’s, Lee Ferrero helped us all

1:06 Tour the Point San Luis Lighthouse Pause

0:39 Surveillance video shows man taking iPhone from SLO restaurant

4:15 Tour the $3.9 million family compound for sale near the heart of Sacramento

1:11 Wet winter brings wildflower 'super bloom' to the California desert

1:07 Catch the 'fleeting beauty' of the Carrizo Plain wildflowers

0:50 First Solar's California Flats power station near Shandon

1:54 TSA releases video on what to expect during airport pat-downs in wake of controversy

1:46 Discovery SLO's vision: Bowling alley, concerts, food and more — all in one spot

2:43 Watch Tibetan monks create sacred sand mandala, a meticulous 5-day process