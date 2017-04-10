Editorials

April 10, 2017 8:59 PM

Paso Fire Department’s recycling effort is a breath of fresh air

By The Tribune Editorial Board

We offer a bouquet of hothouse flowers to the Paso Robles Fire Department for putting the “reduce, reuse, recycle” philosophy into practice — and maybe saving some lives in the process.

Paso firefighters have been issued new breathing apparatuses and rather than toss out the old ones — which no longer meet Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards — they decided to pass them on to a department in Mexico that had no breathing gear at all.

They found a home for the equipment at a fire station in Cabo San Lucas. Paso firefighter paramedics Charles Brown and Philip Magri personally delivered the equipment and trained their counterparts on how to use it.

These days, it’s all too easy to throw stuff away — be it clothing, electronics, furniture, sporting goods, toys, books, tools — without realizing that castoffs often can have a second act that will make someone else’s life a little (or a lot) better.

Thanks, Paso firefighters, for reminding us.

