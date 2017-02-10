Looking for the perfect Valentine? Woods Humane Society has you covered.

Looking for a perfect companion in time for Valentine’s Day?
We recommend Woods Humane Society’s Facebook page, where you’ll find photographs of adorable animals awaiting adoption, along with written descriptions that are warm, witty, occasionally catty and — unlike (human) dating profiles — don’t appear to fudge on weight, height or age.
Some examples:
“Marley here! I’m a cute, older lady who is looking for that forever family to take to my forever home. I have that salt and pepper look to me that makes me look mature, and I must say that I am. I’m not a rambunctious, bouncing off the walls kind of gal. No way, that’s not my style.”
“The name is Dough Boy, and if I’m being honest, it is totally fitting for me! I’m a meaty, doughy boy who is a complete lover and goofy character.”
“Slade here! A cool, tough name for a cool, tough dog like myself. OK, I just look tough, but I’m actually a total butterball when people give me attention. I’m all about love, affection from people! Pet me once, pet me twice, and don’t you dare stop!”
“Did someone say beauty pageant? Because I would easily win. I am Katie, and I am a 4-year-old Siamese. My bags are packed and I am ready to go home … unfortunately they don’t let us cats drive cars these days, so I might need you to give me a lift.”
(In case you’re wondering, Katie has been adopted.)
Intake technician Dani McKinsey — who, we suspect, could have a future ghostwriting for Match.com clients — writes most of the profiles.
“She’s got a knack for that,” Woods executive director Jill Tucker said. “We’re very lucky.”
As Tucker points out, the more attention and “shares” the animals get on Facebook, the better their chances of being adopted.
To boost their chances even more, now through Valentine’s Day, Woods is offering a half-price special on adoption fees.
And if that’s not incentive enough, we’ll toss in the bouquet of your choice: catnip, dogwood, or for you traditionalists, a dozen virtual roses.
