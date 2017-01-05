For those helping the Central Coast through such rainy conditions, we salute you

We’re serving up mugs of hot chocolate and blankets of flowers to all Central Coast residents who will be hunkering down during this weekend’s expected storm, which is forecast to bring more heavy rain. Keep warm, stay dry, make sure you have batteries for your flashlights, and if you can stay off the roads, we recommend it.
To emergency crews on duty this weekend — that includes public works employees, firefighters, law enforcement, utility workers, Caltrans employees and many more — we offer a raft of rainy day bouquets. As much as we need the rain, it’s causing flooding, rock slides and other problems. Please know we appreciate your efforts to keep us safe.
Last but not least, we toss bouquets of public service to the volunteers who will be staffing warming centers throughout San Luis Obispo County over the wet weekend. These temporary shelters provide overnight accommodation to homeless individuals who might otherwise be out on the street. Warming centers have seen the number of clients increase dramatically since the rains began, and would welcome more volunteers.
Interested? In the North County, contact Tim Harness at the Atascadero Warming Center, 805-748-5541; in the South County, reach the 5 Cities Homeless Coalition at 805-574-1638 or go to www.5chc.org; and in San Luis Obispo, go to www.capslo.org and click on the volunteer button.
