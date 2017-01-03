Editorials

January 3, 2017 9:52 PM

For the Polys, yet another winning Rose Parade float

By The Tribune Editorial Board

In lieu of flowers — because they’ve probably seen enough of those for awhile — we offer a balloon bouquet to the Cal Poly students who created yet another winning entry for the annual Tournament of Roses Parade. This time, the crew from the Polys — SLO and Pomona — took home the Founders’ Trophy for the most beautiful float directed by volunteers from a community or organization.

Their float, “A New Leaf,” featured a family of chameleons. While we would not ordinarily apply the adjective “beautiful” to lizards, can we just say we’re blown away by the animation that enabled the largest chameleon to change the color of its stripes? The rolling eyeballs were a nice touch, too.

The Founders’ Trophy adds to the string of major awards collected by the Poly campuses — 57 since the universities began entering the Rose Parade in 1949. That’s an impressive legacy, especially when you consider they are competing against professional float builders.

Congratulations, Polys!

Timelapse video: Watch Cal Poly students decorate their 2017 Rose Parade float

Students from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo made multiple treks to their sister school in Pomona over the past few months to decorate their Rose Parade float, which has the theme “A New Leaf." It will be the only student-built float in the parade, which is bei

Cal Poly Pomona

