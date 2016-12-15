Grover Beach thieves, counterfeiters display the opposite of holiday goodwill

’Tis the season of goodwill. But, as usual, it’s occasionally marred by greedy men and women behaving brickbattably.
A couple of recent examples, both in Grover Beach:
▪ A man and woman are suspected of passing counterfeit $50 bills on two separate occasions, once on Nov. 25 and again on Dec. 8, at the same 7-Eleven. (Some advice to 7-Eleven staff: Be on the lookout for fake fifties.)
▪ Two men made off with an ATM from the Guadalajara Market last week. That would deserve a brickbat for brazenness any time of year, but the penalty gets doubled in December. If there is any justice, they won’t be able to pry open the machine (if that sounds familiar, it comes straight out of the movie “Barbershop”) and they’ll also be caught.
In both instances, police have shared surveillance photos and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects.
