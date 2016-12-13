We say goodbye to Supervisor Frank Mecham with our Top 10 favorite ‘Mechisms’

Frank Mecham’s retirement from the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors — his last meeting was Tuesday — was commemorated with handshakes, hugs, a standing ovation and adoption of a formal resolution densely packed with “whereases.” It aptly describes Mecham, a two-term supervisor, as a public servant who treats everyone with respect; a tireless advocate for the county; and a true gentleman who will be greatly missed.
We would add that Mecham also developed a reputation for common sense, strength in times of adversity — as exemplified during the San Simeon Earthquake — and an understated wit that shone through even during the most snooze-worthy of discussions.
We send Mecham off with a bouquet of SLO County’s finest and freshest wildflowers, our wishes for a happy retirement and our Top 10 list of “Mechisms” — a collection of Frank Mecham quotes recorded at public meetings and in Tribune interviews.
10. “I wonder when we see these surpluses ... if we really want public support, maybe send everyone $100.” On adopting a budget with an estimated $6 million to $10 million surplus. Response from County Administrative Officer Dan Buckshi: “I would have to check and see if we can make refunds. I think it’s unlikely, and I think our auditor-controller is starting to twitch out there.”
9. “I just can’t see the sense in doing nothing.” On adopting a water conservation plan.
8. “I don’t think we need to have a CSI autopsy on a tree.” On seeking a middle ground in drafting tree protection measures.
7. “I would take great offense if I needed to go to Stanford for open-heart surgery and was told we can’t take you because you are from Paso Robles.” His response to opponents of a proposed Templeton mental hospital who objected that it would treat patients from out of the area.
6. “I go back to the basic premise of let the people decide.” On why he voted to put a half-cent sales tax on the ballot.
5. “I just hope that we are not in the situation where the guy with the most money wins. That would be a very sad situation.” On the threat to the Paso Robles groundwater basin posed by the proliferation of vineyards.
4. “I’d rather take a pencil in the eye.” Regarding his lack of interest in serving on the California Coastal Commission.
3. “We’re supposed to simplify.” Comment during discussion of an ordinance regulating special events.
2. “I guess we can’t go to this.” Comment during discussion of a music festival targeted to 25- to 45-year-olds.
1. “My dog would probably go to the shelter and leave me, but I wouldn’t leave my dog.” Comment during discussion of the need for temporary, cold-weather shelters that can accommodate homeless people and their pets.
