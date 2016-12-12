Community rallies around SLO High robotics club that lost everything in fire

0:49 Morro Bay police share details of homicide investigation Pause

0:29 Police investigate body found near Morro Rock

1:11 Hope's Village president has big plans for tiny homes

0:43 A look at the fire damage at Giuseppe's restaurant in Pismo Beach

1:03 Veteran on getting RV: It was like 'winning the lottery'

2:05 Monarch butterflies return to Pismo Beach

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes

4:17 Laurence Juber Trio use music to become mentors at Morro Bay High School