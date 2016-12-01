Smile, you’re on our security camera!

With so many nefarious acts being caught on camera, only to wind up on social media, why would anyone risk public shaming — not to mention a brickbat and possibly a police record — by blatantly shoplifting, prowling and, our personal favorite, taking a package of Legos off a front porch in Nipomo in broad daylight?
Cameras are everywhere these days, people! Did you not see the video of the man who lifted a bucket of gold flakes off an armored truck in New York? And it’s not just here in the U.S. Watch any British crime show, and chances are you’ll catch at least 14 references to CCTV.
It may not be the age of Big Brother, but it’s pretty darn close. So here’s some advice: Buy your own Legos. Not only is it the right thing to do, there will be no need to worry about grainy images showing up online with the question: “Do you know this person?”
