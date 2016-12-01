RVs for Vets gets a lot of mileage out of donated vehicles

We’re hauling a trailerful of bouquets to all involved in donating 60 RVs to local veterans in need of housing. For a community of our size to donate that many trailers, motor homes and fifth wheels — all in working order — over a relatively short period of time is incredible news.
Much of the credit goes to Becky Jorgeson, who started the program from scratch five years ago, and Paso Cares, which took on the project about three years ago — and, of course, to the individuals who made the effort to donate vehicles they no longer needed.
Ideally, every homeless vet would have a permanent residence — a goal several local organizations and individuals are working on; Jorgeson, for example, is advocating for the creation of a village of small, low-cost homes. In the meantime, RVs and trailers do provide temporary shelter. If you have one you’re interested in donating, call 805-712-7067 or email pasocares@gmail.com.
Comments