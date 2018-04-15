Jack Ohman cartoon: Deputy First Dog Cali Brown takes on the press

Bee editorial cartoonist Jack Ohman shows us how he thinks Jerry Brown's new Deputy First Dog, Cali Brown, will handle her first press conference (and her first encounter with the nutrias).
Jack Ohman
