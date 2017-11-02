MLB sent a terrible message by not suspending Houston’s Yuli Gurriel during World Series

The 2017 World Series between the Astros and the Dodgers lived up to the hype, presenting baseball fans with exciting back-and-forth games. But a dark moment Friday cast a shadow in the midst of all that elation.

During Game 3, Astros first basemen Yuli Gurriel hit a home run off the Dodgers’ Yu Darvish. Upon returning to the dugout, Gurriel used his fingers to slant his eyes back, mocking Darvish’s facial features. He also mouthed the word “chinito,” which translates to “little Chinese boy.”

The gesture was caught on camera, and was relived over and over throughout social media and on television. Gurriel’s actions disrupted a World Series that up until that point served to be only about the game of baseball.

Gurriel apologized. And, to his credit, Darvish exhibited grace in his response on Twitter.

Major League Baseball had to do something; it suspended Gurriel for five games without pay and ordered that he undergo mandatory sensitivity training. The five games will cost Gurriel $322,581 in compensation.

Just one catch: The suspension won’t take place until the start of next season. Gurriel created this ugly situation during a high-stakes World Series game, but he won’t have to face the consequences while all eyes are still on him.

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred noted that it would be unfair to punish Gurriel’s teammates for his actions, that a World Series suspension wouldn’t cost Gurriel money.

Piffle.

If money is an issue, why not a fine? Gurriel didn’t choose the start of the 2018 season to make that gesture; he did it during Game 3 of the World Series. That is the setting he chose, and it should have been the setting for his consequences.

MLB had a chance to send a message that such actions will not be tolerated — and blew it. Instead, it sent the message that mocking someone’s physical features will be tolerated, as long as it’s done in a big enough game. How does any player learn a lesson if their misdeeds go unpunished until a time when it’s more convenient for fans, teammates and league officials?

There can be no ambiguity over such behavior. When a World Series game gets higher ratings than an NFL football game, it goes to show that people are paying attention. It is not a good look when a player makes a bigoted gesture on television only to watch authorities say, “We'll deal with that next season.”