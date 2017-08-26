Kaepernick the quarterback is now Kaepernick the martyr. NFL only has itself to blame

More Videos 0:49 Watch a SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg Pause 1:33 California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 0:29 Video shows man trying to open car doors in San Luis Obispo 1:29 Meet Cole & Porter: Two pups looking for their forever home 1:48 New Paso Robles football coach Larry Grant talks about bringing his family with him to join the team 0:30 Thunderstorms hit SLO County as monsoon weather sweeps the Central Coast 0:46 Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know 2:25 Hiking the other Moro Rock in Sequoia National Park 0:39 CHP flies to rocky Tahoe area to rescue hiker struck by lightning 3:42 Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott Hundreds of supporters of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick are rallied outside the New York City headquarters of the National Football League to support him on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem at a game in September 2016 in protest and is now without a team. His supporters say he's being blackballed. Hundreds of supporters of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick are rallied outside the New York City headquarters of the National Football League to support him on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem at a game in September 2016 in protest and is now without a team. His supporters say he's being blackballed. Instagram/sipnchatradio via Storyful & AP

