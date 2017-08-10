Robocall for Yes on B-17, SLO's 'nondiscrimination in housing' measure

Listen to the pro-Measure B-17 robocall for San Luis Obispo's mail-in special election (ballots for the "nondiscrimination in housing" measure must be postmarked by Aug. 22, 2017). The robocall contains disputed facts. The “Yes on B-17” robocalls tell voters it “permanently ends forced home inspections,” “protects your privacy,” and keeps “housing affordable.” It does not say that the rental inspection was already spiked.