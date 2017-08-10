Robocall for Yes on B-17, SLO's 'nondiscrimination in housing' measure

Listen to the pro-Measure B-17 robocall for San Luis Obispo's mail-in special election (ballots for the "nondiscrimination in housing" measure must be postmarked by Aug. 22, 2017). The robocall contains disputed facts. The “Yes on B-17” robocalls tell voters it “permanently ends forced home inspections,” “protects your privacy,” and keeps “housing affordable.” It does not say that the rental inspection was already spiked.
Matt Fountain The Tribune
Krispy Kreme’s famous glazed doughnuts to go dark to mark solar eclipse

Food & Drink

Krispy Kreme’s famous glazed doughnuts to go dark to mark solar eclipse

For the first time, Krispy Kreme’s iconic glazed doughnuts will have a layer of chocolate glaze to coincide with the solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, at participating U.S. shops. You can also get an early taste of this limited-time doughnut during evening Hot Light hours Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19-20. The Krispy Kreme Chocolate Glazed Doughnut features the classic Original Glazed Doughnut, with a chocolate glaze.

Watch bike ride across beautiful Sacramento landscape for a good cause

California

Watch bike ride across beautiful Sacramento landscape for a good cause

A cross-country bike ride featuring 20 cyclists living with Type 1 diabetes flew through the Sacramento area this week as part of a 10-week, 4,248-mile journey that was launched in New York City. On Tuesday, August 8, 2017, the Beyond Type 1 riders came through Sacramento and stopped in Davis, just two of the cities that include Cleveland, Nashville and Denver. The riders can be seen crossing the bridge near Discovery Park, where the Sacramento and American rivers meet, as well as other places along the bike trail.