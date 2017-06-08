I had to say goodbye to my loving dog, and my heart aches

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 5:11 Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it Pause 3:44 Arroyo Grande High athletic director Dwight MacDonald looks back on 37 years on the job 1:01 Would you zipline off the Eiffel Tower? 0:42 Dog waited two months to be adopted. Family drove 16 hours to save her life. 4:01 Jade Jackson performs a song about growing up in Santa Margarita 1:11 Cal Poly's 3-D printer can melt metal powder into any shape. Here are a few examples 2:35 Watch SLO High's Callum Bolger sprint his way to a state title in 3,200 0:42 Going camping? Leave your firewood behind. 0:40 Morro Bay High therapy dog plays with another pup during class 0:16 This video gets you as close to the sun as possible without burning Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Jeneé Osterheldt says that her boxer Charli Brown, with her soulful brown eyes and lean legs and irresistible cuddles, made Osterheldt a better human. And now Charli Brown’s gone. Jeneé Osterheldt The Kansas City Star

Jeneé Osterheldt says that her boxer Charli Brown, with her soulful brown eyes and lean legs and irresistible cuddles, made Osterheldt a better human. And now Charli Brown’s gone. Jeneé Osterheldt The Kansas City Star