‘Welcome to our liberators.’ In Normandy, history isn’t in the past

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 5:11 Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it Pause 0:56 Humpback whales feed alongside hundreds of sea lions 0:46 June’s snowpack is 10 times more than a year ago. See 5 years of Sierra snow from space. 0:56 St. Andrew's Greek Festival in SLO hosts a traditional dance 1:45 Hearst Castle Neptune Pool repair enters its final stages 1:46 Mission Prep graduates 104 seniors at 2017 commencement 0:35 City of SLO housing market by the numbers for April 2017 0:35 San Luis Obispo housing market by the numbers 2:30 Here's a behind-the-scenes look at the work for the new Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge 0:26 SLO High sophomore Anneke Moersdorf's record breaking triple jump in slow motion Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The American and Allied sacrifices of World War II's D-Day are somberly honored and remembered at the cemetery at Colleville-sur-Mer near Omaha Beach in Normandy, France. Bill Manny bmanny@idahostatesman.com

The American and Allied sacrifices of World War II's D-Day are somberly honored and remembered at the cemetery at Colleville-sur-Mer near Omaha Beach in Normandy, France. Bill Manny bmanny@idahostatesman.com