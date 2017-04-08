Both Jeff Sessions and Pepsi choose to be blind

1:16 SLO Color Blast Fun Run 2017 Pause

1:49 SLO Tease's 'Transformations' burlesque show

3:00 This year, the waterfalls of Yosemite are a special treat

1:11 Wet winter brings wildflower 'super bloom' to the California desert

1:46 Discovery SLO's vision: Bowling alley, concerts, food and more — all in one spot

1:01 Cal Poly football team opens 2017 spring practice

0:47 Great white shark caught on video in Morro Bay

3:43 Watch killer whales feast on a shark off the Central Coast

0:30 A blustery, rainy day at the Cayucos Pier