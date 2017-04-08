U.S. airstrike on Syria: What’s next?

1:02 View from the air: The Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge demolition on Highway 1 in Big Sur Pause

1:01 Cal Poly football team opens 2017 spring practice

1:46 Discovery SLO's vision: Bowling alley, concerts, food and more — all in one spot

1:49 SLO Tease's 'Transformations' burlesque show

1:11 Take a tour of Valerie Powell's Cayucos garden

0:39 Surveillance video shows man taking iPhone from SLO restaurant

1:54 TSA releases video on what to expect during airport pat-downs in wake of controversy

0:57 Wildflowers are springing up in eastern SLO County

0:30 A blustery, rainy day at the Cayucos Pier