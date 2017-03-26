As the law takes a holiday, Americans are losing faith in the legal system

0:42 Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge plummets into ravine during demolition Pause

1:02 View from the air: The Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge demolition on Highway 1 in Big Sur

1:39 Pismo Beach business owner hopes to bring pro surfing event to Central Coast

1:11 Cal Poly's Sierra Hyland sets Big West Conference career strikeout record

1:20 'Cancer is Hilarious' blogger faced her fears

1:30 A history of Forden's, which opened in SLO in the 1920s

2:49 Video shows plainclothes Cal Poly police officers physically restrain suspect in assault arrest

11:45 Exclusive: 'Water & Power: Madera Water Bank'

4:30 Season highlights for Mission Prep's County Player of the Year Carter Gran