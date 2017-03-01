Trump tries to reset his presidency with dash of optimism

2:16 Drone flies over Lake Oroville Auxiliary Spillway Pause

1:26 Oroville Dam's main spillway 'stable' but eroded as officials adjust flow rate

3:03 Arroyo Grande woman raising money for surgery that would let her eat again

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during Trump speech

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:08 Damaged Oroville Dam spillway undergoes more water releases