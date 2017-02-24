Trump is bad for water and puppies

3:07 See a full and flowing Lake Nacimiento as it nears capacity after recent storms Pause

1:36 Highlights of SLO High boys soccer playoff loss to Godinez

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

1:53 Salud Carbajal talks about his priorities in Congress

6:35 Video shown at SLO Chamber of Commerce dinner draws allegations of sexism

1:46 Town hall with U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal draws hundreds in Arroyo Grande

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery