Trump says Syrian refugees aren't vetted. They are, and we're living proof.

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain. Pause

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation

0:55 Hiking Harmony Headlands State Park

0:55 Hiking Estero Bluffs State Park

0:41 Hiking Irish Hills Natural Reserve

1:17 Hiking the Reservoir Canyon Trail

0:28 Flora and Fauna of the Salinas River Walk

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners