A better way on health care

1:28 Why this hiker is fighting the relocation of Ontario Ridge Trail near Avila Beach Pause

0:55 Beached gray whale found at Pismo State Beach

5:04 Lawyer for John Wallace says claims of malfeasance are unfounded

1:38 PG&E considers massive power line project that could go through Edna Valley

0:59 Watch the raging waters of San Luis Creek in downtown SLO

0:47 Caltrans works to shore up hill, repair Highway 41 after mudslide

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point

1:07 California still working on getting young voters to cast ballots

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street