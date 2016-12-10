Our annual ‘12 Days of Giving’ list

’Tis the season for giving, and for those of you who are looking for ways to make a difference during these waning days of 2016, we once again turn to the classic carol “The 12 Days of Christmas” for inspiration. We invite you to pick an item or two, or better yet, make up your own list of gifts of goodwill.
First day: A partridge in a pear tree
Do your part for the health and well-being of Central Coast residents by donating a pint of blood over the holidays. Better yet, bring along a friend, a colleague or a passing acquaintance to make it a pair of pints.
Remember, blood donations are unpredictable at this time of year. Regular donors may be traveling or may not have time to drop by the blood bank. And when schools shut down for the holidays, blood supplies drop, since students account for 15 percent of donors.
“That support during the holidays is out,” said Scott Edward, donor marketing director at United Blood Services in San Luis Obispo. “We have to be clever on how to replace that.”
That translates into special perks for donors. No partridges or pear trees (though pear juice may be among the post-donation snacks) but now through Saturday, Dec. 17, the blood bank is offering a “Holidays Are Unpredictable” T-shirt as a thank you gift. Donate between Dec. 19 and the end of the year, and pick up a certificate for a free lunch at F. McLintocks Saloon.
Make an appointment at a local center or at an upcoming blood drive at www.BloodHero.com, or call 805-543-4290.
Second Day: Two turtle doves
Little known fact (at least among nonbirders): Turtle doves mate for life. Also, both males and females participate in feeding and incubating their young.
Emulate turtle doves and find a way to strength family ties. Plan two family outings. Read two books to your kids (or your grandkids, nieces, nephews, etc.). Make two meals together. Call, email or text two relatives you haven’t spoken to in a while.
Also, consider helping out another family. One example: United Way’s Imagination Library supplies free books to children from birth to age 5. For a $50 donation, you can sponsor a child for a year of free books; a $250 donation covers all five years. Go to www.unitedwayslo.org/imagination-library for information.
Third day: Three French hens
Expand someone’s horizons by donating three books to your local library (and no, they don’t have to be in French) or by joining your local Friends of the Library organization. Then, treat yourself to some french fries, French toast or French dip.
Fourth day: Four calling birds
Donate four hours of time to one of the many local organizations calling for help. United Way’s VolunteerSLO lists several holiday opportunties, including caroling and chaperoning at homeless shelters and warming centers, as well as year-round activities.
Fifth day: Five golden rings
Donate $5 to the next Salvation Army bell ringer you see (or hear). Want more of a challenge? Donate $5 to five bell ringers.
Or, consider taking a shift as a volunteer bell ringer. You don’t have to ask for donations, just ring the bell and smile. Call 805-455-8538 to volunteer.
Sixth Day: Six geese a-laying
For $20, you can donate a flock of geese to a needy family through Heifer International, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending hunger and poverty throughout the world. Or, you can donate a flock of chicks, a hive of bees, a pig, a llama, or, of course, a heifer. There’s also an opportunity to shop for gifts, such as jewelry and holiday ornaments, with sales benefiting craftspeople in developing nations.
Seventh Day: Seven swans a-swimming
It’s ocean appreciation day. Spend a day — or part of one — at the beach. While you’re there, pick up any litter you happen across. (Bring a pair of gloves and a garbage bag.) Then, go home and mark your new 2017 calendar with a reminder to take part in ECOSLO’s Coastal Cleanup Day on Sept. 16.
Eighth Day: Eight maids a-milking
Help keep milk and other foodstuffs on local tables by donating to the Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County. You might even consider dining out at Mother’s Tavern; during December all sales from Table 48 benefit the Food Bank. Make a reservation for Table 48 by calling 805-541-8773.
Ninth day: Nine ladies dancing
Support your local dancers and other artists. Check out a performance of the Nutcracker, attend a holiday concert or shop for gifts at craft fairs and art galleries. Consider donating to a nonprofit arts organization such as Arts Obispo, which runs an arts in education program.
Tenth day: Ten lords a-leaping
Make little lords and ladies leap for joy by donating a toy or two to a local toy drive. Cal Fire’s Operation Santa Claus Toy Drive runs through Dec. 18. Donations of new, unwrapped toys can be delivered to any Cal Fire or San Luis Obispo County fire station or the Morro Bay Fire Department.
The Marine Corps also is collecting donations for its Toys for Tots program. Drop-off bins are at several locations, including The Tribune’s San Luis Obispo office, 3825 S. Higuera St.
Eleventh day: Eleven pipers piping
If you have pipes or other building materials you no longer need, as well as furniture in good condition, pack it up and donate it to one of Habitat for Humanity’s local ReStores. The Paso Robles store is at 2959 Limestone Way, 805-434-0486. The San Luis Obispo store is at 187 Tank Farm Road, 805-546-8699. Call ahead for hours and to inquire about pickup service, available in some circumstances.
Twelfth day: Twelve drummers drumming
Beat the drum for your favorite cause, be it the environment, social justice, animal welfare, education, homebound seniors, homeless services, cancer research ... or something else entirely.
Some suggestions: Donate $12 (or more) to a nonprofit organization dedicated to your cause. Spend 12 minutes (or more) boning up on the latest research. Tell 12 friends or neighbors about it. And last but not least, write one letter to the editor about why it matters.
How the tradition started
In 2012, we heard about a young San Luis Obispo couple who decided to perform 12 random acts of kindness in honor of a family member who wasn’t into store-bought gifts. The couple took photos to document their good deeds, and gave those to the recipient. Among their gifts: One pint of blood (his) donated to United Blood Services; five toys donated to Toys for Tots; and 10 inches of hair (hers) donated to Locks of Love.
Thinking we had a great holiday story on our hands, we tried to track down the couple. No luck. Not willing to give up completely, we decided to borrow their idea by suggesting 12 days of good deeds, many with a SLO County twist.
