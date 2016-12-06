The Oakland warehouse fire was a parent’s worst fear

2:41 Fresno Chaffee Zoo's ridiculously adorable lion cub is now 5 weeks old Pause

1:39 SLO Vocal Arts Ensemble fills the the Mission with holiday song

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made

1:35 An inside look at mobile wine bottling, with The Bottle Meister of SLO

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

3:49 San Joaquin Valley farmers keep drilling, even as groundwater limits loom

2:20 Can extreme distance running actually harm the heart?

1:31 Cal Poly's Tim Walsh, Dano Graves react to win over Northern Colorado