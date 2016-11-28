I am an educated woman, and I backed Trump. Here’s why.

0:06 Police: Armed man robs Atascadero Walgreens store Pause

2:04 Black Friday 2016: How did it go in SLO?

1:35 An inside look at mobile wine bottling, with The Bottle Meister of SLO

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

3:20 2016 ends with three supermoons

1:31 Cal Poly's Tim Walsh, Dano Graves react to win over Northern Colorado

2:23 Has a Black president changed America?

4:30 Obama: "Radical Islam" is not a strategy for fighting terrorism