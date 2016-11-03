A look at the 17 propositions on California’s ballot on Nov. 8

Here’s a look at the 17 statewide measures on the ballot in California — and how The Sacramento Bee Editorial Board recommends voting.
Proposition 51
Authorizes $9 billion in general obligation bonds for public school buildings, charter schools, vocational education facilities and community college campuses. The bonds would be paid off over a 35-year period at a total cost of about $17.6 billion.
Recommended vote: No
Proposition 52
Extends a law that imposes fees on hospitals to fund health care for people with low incomes, primarily the Medi-Cal program that serves a third of Californians. It would indefinitely enshrine the fee in law, making it harder for the Legislature to use the money for other purposes.
Recommended vote: Yes
Proposition 53
Requires voter approval before revenue bonds exceeding $2 billion can be issued. Promoted by a wealthy Stockton farmer and businessman, the measure seeks to block Gov. Jerry Brown’s plan to build two tunnels to divert water from the Sacramento River delta for use in Southern California.
Recommended vote: No
Proposition 54
Requires the Legislature to publish bills for at least 72 hours before voting on them and to post videos of legislative proceedings online.
Recommended vote: Yes
Proposition 55
Extends a temporary income tax increase on the wealthy for another 12 years, raising an estimated $4 billion to $9 billion per year through 2030 for schools, community colleges, Medi-Cal and budget reserves. Voters first approved the higher tax rates for incomes above $250,000 in 2012.
Recommended vote: Yes
Proposition 56
Raises cigarette taxes by $2 to $2.87 per pack and hikes taxes on other tobacco products and nicotine products used with electronic cigarettes. It would raise an estimated $1 billion in the first year, with much of the money earmarked for health care for people with low incomes.
Recommended vote: Yes
Proposition 57
Gives corrections officials more say in when criminals are released and strips prosecutors of the power to decide when juveniles should be tried as adults. The measure is promoted by Gov. Jerry Brown.
Recommended vote: Yes
Proposition 58
Rolls back California’s voter-approved 1998 ban on teaching English learners in any language other than English, giving school districts the option to bring back bilingual education.
Recommended vote: Yes
Proposition 59
A nonbinding measure that asks whether California lawmakers should push for an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would overturn the Citizens United Supreme Court case, which threw out restrictions on corporate and union political contributions.
Recommended vote: Yes
Proposition 60
Requires that pornography actors wear condoms while filming sexual intercourse and requires porn producers to pay for vaccinations and medical exams for actors who perform in the films.
Recommended vote: No
Proposition 61
Prohibits the state from paying more than the Veterans Administration for prescription drugs. The measure would apply to health programs for prison inmates, retired government workers and some low-income Californians on Medi-Cal.
Recommended vote: No
Proposition 62
Repeals the death penalty in California and sets the maximum sentence as life without the possibility of parole. It would apply retroactively to inmates currently on death row.
Recommended vote: Yes
Proposition 63
Enacts several gun-control measures, including background checks for ammunition sales and a ban on high-capacity magazines.
Recommended vote: Yes
Proposition 64
Legalizes the use and possession of marijuana for adults 21 or older and creates licensing standards. Revenue from sales and cultivation taxes would pay for youth programs, environmental protection and law enforcement.
Recommended vote: No
Proposition 65
Requires that a 10-cent fee for grocery bags be used for environmental programs, redirecting money that now goes to grocers and other retail stores. The measure is promoted by opponents of Proposition 67, which would enact a statewide ban on single-use plastic grocery bags and require a fee for paper and thicker plastic bags used at checkout.
Recommended vote: No
Proposition 66
Speeds up the appeals process so death-row inmates are executed more quickly.
Recommended vote: No
Proposition 67
Enacts a statewide ban on single-use plastic grocery bags and requires large retailers to charge at least a dime for recycled paper bags and reusable bags.
Recommended vote: Yes
Editor's note: Editorials from other newspapers are published to stimulate debate and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Tribune.
