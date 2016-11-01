Opinion

November 1, 2016 11:39 AM

Tribune endorsements for the Nov. 8 election

President: Hillary Clinton

Congress: Salud Carbajal

Assembly: Dawn Ortiz-Legg

Supervisor, District 1: Steve Martin

Supervisor, District 3: Adam Hill

Arroyo Grande Mayor: Richard Waller

Arroyo Grande City Council: Kristen Barneich, Caren Ray

Atascadero Mayor: Tom O’Malley

Atascadero City Council: Charles Bourbeau, Roberta Fonzi

Grover Beach Mayor: John Shoals

Grover Beach City Council: Jeff Lee, Debbie Peterson

Morro Bay Mayor: Jamie Irons

Morro Bay City Council: Robert Davis, Marlys McPherson

Paso Robles City Council: Steve Gregory, Fred Strong

Pismo Beach Mayor: Ed Waage

Pismo Beach City Council: Marcia Guthrie, Erik Howell

San Luis Obispo Mayor: Jan Marx

San Luis Obispo City Council: Aaron Gomez, Andy Pease

Measure J, transportation sales tax: Yes

Related content

Opinion

Comments

Videos

News Bulletin: 'War of the Worlds' begins in Nipomo

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos