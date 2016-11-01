Tribune endorsements for the Nov. 8 election

President: Hillary Clinton
Congress: Salud Carbajal
Assembly: Dawn Ortiz-Legg
Supervisor, District 1: Steve Martin
Supervisor, District 3: Adam Hill
Arroyo Grande Mayor: Richard Waller
Arroyo Grande City Council: Kristen Barneich, Caren Ray
Atascadero Mayor: Tom O’Malley
Atascadero City Council: Charles Bourbeau, Roberta Fonzi
Grover Beach Mayor: John Shoals
Grover Beach City Council: Jeff Lee, Debbie Peterson
Morro Bay Mayor: Jamie Irons
Morro Bay City Council: Robert Davis, Marlys McPherson
Paso Robles City Council: Steve Gregory, Fred Strong
Pismo Beach Mayor: Ed Waage
Pismo Beach City Council: Marcia Guthrie, Erik Howell
San Luis Obispo Mayor: Jan Marx
San Luis Obispo City Council: Aaron Gomez, Andy Pease
Measure J, transportation sales tax: Yes
Comments